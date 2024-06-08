ASD Reaches One Day Volume of $2.48 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. During the last seven days, ASD has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. ASD has a total market capitalization of $33.64 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0509 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00010222 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00010750 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69,461.38 or 1.00012290 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00012312 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001075 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004128 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.08 or 0.00096584 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com.

ASD Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

