Ashley Rupert Miller Sells 7,970 Shares of Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS) Stock

Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS – Get Free Report) insider Ashley Rupert Miller sold 7,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 682 ($8.74), for a total value of £54,355.40 ($69,641.77).

Shares of LON:KEYS opened at GBX 680 ($8.71) on Friday. Keystone Law Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 380 ($4.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 730 ($9.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.01, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 664.89 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 584.96. The company has a market capitalization of £214.06 million, a PE ratio of 2,833.33 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a GBX 12.50 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 1.88%. Keystone Law Group’s payout ratio is 7,500.00%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keystone Law Group in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Keystone Law Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conventional legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, capital market, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, immigration, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing and gambling, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property, restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

