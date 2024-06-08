ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,432,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of ASML by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 1,295.0% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,436,000 after buying an additional 22,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of ASML by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 12,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,540,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,028.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $405.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.52, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54. ASML Holding has a one year low of $563.99 and a one year high of $1,056.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $939.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $870.24.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. On average, analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.53%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,036.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

