Aspex Management HK Ltd Purchases New Position in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT)

Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,525,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,194,000. Atour Lifestyle makes up approximately 1.8% of Aspex Management HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Aspex Management HK Ltd owned about 2.56% of Atour Lifestyle as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Atour Lifestyle during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Atour Lifestyle by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Atour Lifestyle Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATAT traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.82. 425,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,170. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atour Lifestyle ( NASDAQ:ATAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $212.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 million. Atour Lifestyle had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 50.00%. Analysts forecast that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ATAT shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Atour Lifestyle from $25.00 to $23.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Macquarie began coverage on Atour Lifestyle in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Atour Lifestyle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.

