Auckland International Airport (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) Shares Up 0.1%

Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.53 and last traded at $23.53. Approximately 565 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.50.
Auckland International Airport Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day moving average of $24.50.
About Auckland International Airport
Auckland International Airport Limited provides airport facilities, supporting infrastructure, and aeronautical services in Auckland and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Aeronautical, Retail, and Property. The Aeronautical segment provides services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers, and cargo, as well as utility services, which support the airport; and leases space for facilities, such as terminals.
