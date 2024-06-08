AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Acquired by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZO. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 232,194.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 731,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,963,000 after purchasing an additional 731,413 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in AutoZone by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 441,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in AutoZone by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 335,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,379,000 after purchasing an additional 176,623 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $678,350,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in AutoZone by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,309,000 after purchasing an additional 11,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,104.13.

Shares of AZO traded up $36.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,800.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,479. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,929.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,835.29. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,304.44 and a twelve month high of $3,256.37. The company has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.71.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.69% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $34.12 EPS. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole purchased 36 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,255.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,992,208.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jenna M. Bedsole acquired 36 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, with a total value of $99,255.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 36 shares in the company, valued at $99,255.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,990 shares of company stock valued at $41,341,913 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

