AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $8,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 232,194.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 731,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,963,000 after purchasing an additional 731,413 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in AutoZone by 1.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 441,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in AutoZone by 111.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 335,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,379,000 after purchasing an additional 176,623 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $678,350,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in AutoZone by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,309,000 after purchasing an additional 11,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,104.13.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,800.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,304.44 and a 1-year high of $3,256.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,929.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,835.29.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $34.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,992,208.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 4,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,161.68, for a total transaction of $13,247,439.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,512. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total transaction of $21,374,474.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,992,208.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,990 shares of company stock valued at $41,341,913 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

