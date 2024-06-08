Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,864,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 429,421 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.74% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $350,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVSC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 69.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,255,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,207 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $8,756,000. B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,550,000. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,529,000. Finally, CAP Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,773,000.

NYSEARCA AVSC opened at $50.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.18. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $40.99 and a one year high of $52.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.83.

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

