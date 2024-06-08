Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $10,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,301,624,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,632,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $618,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,505 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 179.0% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,543,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,141 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,764,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,657,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,832,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,418 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,412,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,212,066. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.66 and a 200-day moving average of $73.71. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.07 and a twelve month high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $80.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.20.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

