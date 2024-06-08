Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Buys 209 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DT Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DT Midstream Trading Down 0.2 %

DTM stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.30. 389,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,234. DT Midstream, Inc. has a one year low of $46.36 and a one year high of $68.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.76.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.62 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 42.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 71.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Jewell bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.80 per share, with a total value of $25,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,781,098. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded DT Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on DT Midstream from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.71.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Further Reading

