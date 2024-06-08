Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Buys 322 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in Blackstone by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 36,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 9,699 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 367,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,158,000 after buying an additional 28,856 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 254,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,267,000 after purchasing an additional 20,830 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $855,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Blackstone by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 303,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,348,000 after buying an additional 15,875 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.62. 3,200,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,000,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.17 and a 52-week high of $133.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.15. The firm has a market cap of $84.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.65.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

