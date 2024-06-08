Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Has $20.01 Million Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 37,666 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger accounts for about 0.9% of Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $20,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLB. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 34,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its position in Schlumberger by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 12,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $1,838,647.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,686.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at $977,956.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $1,838,647.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,686.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,158 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,893 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Schlumberger
Schlumberger Price Performance
SLB stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.55. 15,023,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,869,614. The company has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.22. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $42.77 and a twelve month high of $62.12.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Schlumberger Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.54%.
Schlumberger Profile
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Schlumberger
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.