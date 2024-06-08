Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Invests $219,000 in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,443 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $516,530,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,503,000 after buying an additional 484,058 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 1,357.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 490,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,652,000 after buying an additional 456,419 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 1,719.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,267,000 after buying an additional 405,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 150.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 571,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,371,000 after buying an additional 342,884 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.31.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded down $3.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,866,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,164. The company has a current ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.08 and a 12 month high of $165.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,799. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $838,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,617 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

