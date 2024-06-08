Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 20,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 4,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MPC. Bank of America upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $221.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $227.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.92.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.10. 1,908,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,436,207. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $108.88 and a 12-month high of $221.11. The company has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

