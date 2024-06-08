Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,238 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $11,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $521.00 to $463.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $437.74.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded down $5.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $317.86. 4,031,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,393,187. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $340.49 and its 200-day moving average is $422.87. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $293.03 and a one year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.