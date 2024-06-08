Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNK. Wright Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 4,796,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,613,000 after buying an additional 416,798 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,155,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,655,000 after buying an additional 51,770 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,664,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,157,000 after buying an additional 166,584 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4,254.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 979,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,564,000 after buying an additional 957,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,939,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.93. 2,627,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,278,891. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.91 and its 200-day moving average is $94.14. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $87.79 and a 12 month high of $95.59.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

