Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 1,089 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $361,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,805,000 after buying an additional 27,794 shares during the period. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,368,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of IJR stock traded down $1.12 on Friday, hitting $106.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,556,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,938,147. The firm has a market cap of $77.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $111.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.84.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

