Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 1,205 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of CME Group by 31.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in CME Group by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 18,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 9,806 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CME. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (down from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Argus raised their price objective on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total value of $130,936.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,771.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total value of $130,936.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,771.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,290 shares of company stock worth $10,807,380 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $199.36. 1,886,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,795,671. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.66 and its 200 day moving average is $210.71. The stock has a market cap of $71.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.52. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.04 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

