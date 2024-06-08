Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 3,146 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,146 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 657.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,376,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,998,000 after buying an additional 3,798,757 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,317,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,386,000 after buying an additional 1,368,272 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,860.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 890,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,779,000 after buying an additional 867,628 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,597,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,653,000 after buying an additional 632,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,546,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,181,000 after buying an additional 623,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.04. The company had a trading volume of 36,897,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,759,020. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $43.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.45.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

