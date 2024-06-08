Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 435 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 387.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 315.4% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.39. The company had a trading volume of 10,059,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,795,522. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.51 and its 200-day moving average is $62.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $154.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $80.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

