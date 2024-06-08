Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 5,595 Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,595 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF were worth $9,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,213,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 309.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 391,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,197,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,842,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,231. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $24.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.69.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

