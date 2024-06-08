Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 72 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $16,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,656,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 529.6% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 16,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,472,000 after purchasing an additional 13,965 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 635.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 40,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,338,000 after purchasing an additional 34,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.44, for a total value of $5,419,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 899,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,175,726.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.44, for a total value of $5,419,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 899,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,175,726.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $731.43, for a total transaction of $1,767,134.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,018,434.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,046 shares of company stock worth $31,842,373. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MPWR stock traded down $6.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $751.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,350. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $696.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $661.39. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $392.10 and a one year high of $778.15.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $457.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPWR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $743.78.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

