Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 7,385 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,385 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in TELUS by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 40,669,392 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $727,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334,692 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in TELUS by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 35,614,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $633,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,999 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in TELUS by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,705,377 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $511,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860,487 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in TELUS by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 22,881,520 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $407,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,827 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in TELUS by 215.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,214,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $395,314,000 after purchasing an additional 15,179,110 shares during the period. 49.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TU traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,693,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,535. TELUS Co. has a one year low of $15.35 and a one year high of $19.66. The company has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.22 and a 200 day moving average of $17.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.282 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 284.62%.

TU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of TELUS in a report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.72.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

