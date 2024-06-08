Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Purchased by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 103.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 12,670 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,291,000. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,132.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,132.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,791,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 0.3 %

BKR opened at $31.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.25. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $37.58. The company has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.07.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKR. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKR

Baker Hughes Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.