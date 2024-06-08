Baldwin Investment Management LLC Has $452,000 Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,230 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 56,600.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Eagle Materials from $311.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.67.

Eagle Materials Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of EXP stock opened at $224.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.33. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.03 and a 52-week high of $276.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.97.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $476.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.20 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.34%.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Featured Stories

