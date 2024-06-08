Baldwin Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 12,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

RL has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.50.

NYSE:RL opened at $181.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.05 and its 200 day moving average is $160.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.29. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $108.60 and a 52-week high of $192.03.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

In related news, COO Jane Nielsen sold 67,243 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total transaction of $11,515,363.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,636,208.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

