Baldwin Investment Management LLC Sells 2,023 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $424,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,125,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 321,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 493,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,662,000 after buying an additional 144,542 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA stock opened at $50.56 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.48.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.