Baldwin Investment Management LLC Sells 360 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 387.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Insperity

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $1,162,380.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,114,293.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $1,162,380.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,252 shares in the company, valued at $50,114,293.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Morphy sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $337,986.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,771.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,695 shares of company stock worth $2,044,864. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.50.

Insperity Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE NSP opened at $97.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.33. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $90.80 and a one year high of $128.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 137.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.75%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

