Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.898 per share by the bank on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $3.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81.

Bancolombia has increased its dividend payment by an average of 41.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Bancolombia has a dividend payout ratio of 57.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bancolombia to earn $6.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.3%.

Bancolombia Stock Performance

Shares of Bancolombia stock opened at $35.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.48. Bancolombia has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bancolombia will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CIB shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bancolombia in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bancolombia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.12.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

