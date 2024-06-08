Bank of America Increases Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target to $119.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $109.00 to $119.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ACGL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.33.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

ACGL opened at $100.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.42. The company has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.60. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $69.49 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 205,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,756,000 after purchasing an additional 11,594 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 601.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 141,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after acquiring an additional 121,206 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 209,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 205,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,277,000 after purchasing an additional 46,089 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.