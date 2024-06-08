Bank of America Trims Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Target Price to $47.00

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $54.50 to $46.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $62.80 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.78.

NYSE SQM opened at $45.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.05. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $81.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.45 and a 200-day moving average of $48.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.2134 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 41.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQM. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 6,315.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

