Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Holdings Decreased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.07% of Bank OZK worth $4,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,293,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the third quarter valued at about $10,788,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank OZK by 86.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 605,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,450,000 after purchasing an additional 280,392 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Bank OZK by 33.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 716,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,553,000 after purchasing an additional 178,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Bank OZK by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 471,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,507,000 after purchasing an additional 161,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $38.31 on Friday. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $34.76 and a twelve month high of $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.14.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 28.54%. The business had revenue of $406.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

A number of brokerages have commented on OZK. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup cut Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bank OZK from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

