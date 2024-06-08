Barclays Cuts Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Price Target to $6.00

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Lavoro from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Lavoro alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on LVRO

Lavoro Stock Down 2.0 %

LVRO opened at $5.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $668.76 million, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Lavoro has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.95.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $618.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.10 million. Lavoro had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 19.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lavoro will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lavoro

(Get Free Report)

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lavoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lavoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.