Barclays Cuts Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Price Target to $6.00

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Lavoro from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.
Lavoro Stock Down 2.0 %
Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $618.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.10 million. Lavoro had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 19.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lavoro will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Lavoro
Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.
