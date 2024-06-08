Beacon Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 121 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Beacon Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,507 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 2.3% of Beacon Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $1,597,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $1,597,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $221.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,627,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,235,533. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.46. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $225.07. The company has a market cap of $183.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.56.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley increased their price target on Applied Materials from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Applied Materials from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.04.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

