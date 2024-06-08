Beacon Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 216 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Beacon Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 82.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total value of $1,132,272.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,242.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,864 shares of company stock valued at $7,567,178 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.2 %

PSX traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.07. 1,687,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,931,309. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.01. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $89.74 and a 52-week high of $174.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Phillips 66

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.