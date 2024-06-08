Beacon Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Beacon Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Marriott International by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 86,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,398,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Marriott International by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 104,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,580,000 after acquiring an additional 25,228 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Marriott International by 557.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 496,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,967,000 after acquiring an additional 420,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $18,085.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.4 %

MAR stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $231.10. 2,723,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.53. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.03 and a 12-month high of $260.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.33.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Read More

