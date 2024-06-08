Beacon Investment Advisors LLC Sells 208 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Beacon Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.36.

Cummins Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Cummins stock traded down $2.35 on Friday, hitting $271.87. The company had a trading volume of 770,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,388. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.80 and a 1 year high of $304.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $288.59 and a 200-day moving average of $263.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.19%.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout acquired 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,808.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout purchased 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Marvin Boakye purchased 1,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,139.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.