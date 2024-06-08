Beacon Investment Advisors LLC Sells 208 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Beacon Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.36.
Cummins Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of Cummins stock traded down $2.35 on Friday, hitting $271.87. The company had a trading volume of 770,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,388. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.80 and a 1 year high of $304.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $288.59 and a 200-day moving average of $263.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Cummins Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.19%.
Insider Transactions at Cummins
In other Cummins news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout acquired 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,808.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout purchased 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Marvin Boakye purchased 1,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,139.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
About Cummins
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cummins
- Trading Halts Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.