Beacon Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Beacon Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CALM. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 32,400.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

NASDAQ CALM traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $58.11. The stock had a trading volume of 265,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,476. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $64.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of -0.05.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $703.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.35 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

