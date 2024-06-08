Bellevue Healthcare (LON:BBH) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Bellevue Healthcare (LON:BBH – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 145 ($1.86) and last traded at GBX 144 ($1.84). 1,942,064 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 1,566,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 143 ($1.83).

The stock has a market capitalization of £780.62 million and a P/E ratio of 892.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 144.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 146.25.

In other news, insider Randeep Singh Grewal bought 324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.97) per share, with a total value of £498.96 ($639.28). In other news, insider Paul Southgate purchased 2,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 151 ($1.93) per share, with a total value of £4,292.93 ($5,500.23). Also, insider Randeep Singh Grewal bought 324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 154 ($1.97) per share, for a total transaction of £498.96 ($639.28). Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Bellevue Healthcare

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

