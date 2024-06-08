Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BHE. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Fox Advisors downgraded Benchmark Electronics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Sidoti cut Benchmark Electronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Performance

NYSE BHE opened at $40.52 on Wednesday. Benchmark Electronics has a twelve month low of $22.66 and a twelve month high of $44.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.86.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $675.58 million for the quarter. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 7.20%.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.07%.

Insider Transactions at Benchmark Electronics

In related news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $394,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,498.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $394,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,498.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Arvind Kamal sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $30,051.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,809.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,560 shares of company stock worth $688,374 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Benchmark Electronics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Benchmark Electronics by 16.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 861,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,892,000 after acquiring an additional 28,949 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

