Benchmark Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum reissued a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Shares of CTRN opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. Citi Trends has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $32.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.32 and its 200-day moving average is $26.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 2.38.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citi Trends had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $215.18 million during the quarter.

In other Citi Trends news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 11,000 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $324,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,560,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,041,859.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 364,626 shares of company stock worth $8,595,317. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the first quarter worth $139,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Citi Trends by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Citi Trends by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 118,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 56,087 shares during the period. Fund 1 Investments LLC lifted its stake in Citi Trends by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 1,329,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,594,000 after buying an additional 474,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 9,074 shares during the period.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

