Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 289 ($3.70) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

LGEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 336 ($4.30) to GBX 325 ($4.16) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Legal & General Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 301 ($3.86).

LGEN opened at GBX 249.10 ($3.19) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,372.51, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 247.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 245.50. Legal & General Group has a 1-year low of GBX 203.10 ($2.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 259 ($3.32). The firm has a market capitalization of £14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,558.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35.

In other news, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.25) per share, with a total value of £2,430.78 ($3,114.39). In other news, insider Henrietta Baldock purchased 957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 254 ($3.25) per share, for a total transaction of £2,430.78 ($3,114.39). Also, insider Jeff Davies sold 220,906 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 243 ($3.11), for a total transaction of £536,801.58 ($687,766.28). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,941 shares of company stock valued at $729,572 and sold 324,303 shares valued at $79,322,614. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

