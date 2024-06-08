B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Shares Purchased by Cladis Investment Advisory LLC

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.06% of B&G Foods worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BGS. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 72.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,087,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,760,000 after purchasing an additional 458,082 shares during the period. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,698,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,561,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 313.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 317,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 240,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 368.1% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 245,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 193,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:BGS traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.35. 969,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.33. B&G Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $475.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -52.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded B&G Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, B&G Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Insider Transactions at B&G Foods

In related news, CFO Bruce C. Wacha acquired 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.59 per share, with a total value of $44,668.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,507.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Bruce C. Wacha acquired 5,200 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.59 per share, with a total value of $44,668.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 91,328 shares in the company, valued at $784,507.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott E. Lerner bought 11,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.51 per share, for a total transaction of $100,035.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,615.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 141,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,453 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

