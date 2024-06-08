Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.46

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.46 and traded as high as C$11.04. Big Banc Split shares last traded at C$10.70, with a volume of 5,754 shares.

Big Banc Split Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.30 million and a P/E ratio of 56.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.47.

Get Big Banc Split alerts:

Big Banc Split Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Big Banc Split’s payout ratio is currently 415.79%.

About Big Banc Split

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Big Banc Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Banc Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.