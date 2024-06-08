Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Acquired by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,178 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $71,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,728,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 977,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,898,000 after purchasing an additional 571,795 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 24,726.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 476,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,411,000 after purchasing an additional 474,992 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Biogen by 237.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 437,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,102,000 after acquiring an additional 307,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Biogen by 204.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 446,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,781,000 after acquiring an additional 300,086 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $6.56 on Friday, reaching $225.43. 958,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,787. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.44 and a 1-year high of $319.76. The firm has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.54 and a 200-day moving average of $229.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIIB. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BIIB

Biogen Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.