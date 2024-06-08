Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $317.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BIIB. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Biogen from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $311.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $286.50.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $225.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.10. Biogen has a 52 week low of $189.44 and a 52 week high of $319.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.36.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,407,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,728,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,744 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $378,728,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Biogen by 936.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 656,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,883,000 after buying an additional 593,158 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Biogen by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 977,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,898,000 after acquiring an additional 571,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 24,726.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 476,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,411,000 after acquiring an additional 474,992 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

