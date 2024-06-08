Bitcoin (BTC) Price Reaches $69,437.00

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 8th. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1,368.58 billion and approximately $433.86 million worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $69,437.00 on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $470.57 or 0.00677656 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00053549 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.34 or 0.00081129 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000248 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,709,665 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.
