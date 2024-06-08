Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last Week

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $467.80 or 0.00673532 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $9.22 billion and $446.51 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69,455.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00054272 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00081192 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000247 BTC.
About Bitcoin Cash
BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,716,566 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.
