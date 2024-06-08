Bitcoin Private Achieves Market Cap of $910,556.88 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 7th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00047341 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00036221 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00012232 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000392 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

