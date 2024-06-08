BitTorrent-New (BTT) Market Cap Hits $1.06 Billion

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 8th. In the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $1.06 billion and approximately $38.42 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000807 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001116 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001193 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.00000112 USD and is down -3.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 161 active market(s) with $34,378,640.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

